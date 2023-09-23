Kazakhstan, Seychelles agree on mutual visa exemption

Kazakhstan and Seychelles agreed on mutual exemption from visas for all types of passports upon entry for a period of up to 30 calendar days every six months, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Seychelles Sylvestre Radegonde held talks on the development of bilateral relations and interaction in a multilateral format.

Nurtleu emphasized the growing importance of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with African countries. He confirmed readiness to make joint efforts to develop Kazakhstan-Seychelles cooperation in the areas of mutual interest on a bilateral basis and within the multilateral associations.

Following the talks, the ministers signed an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Seychelles on mutual exemption from visa requirements, which abolishes visa requirements for all types of passports upon entry for up to 30 calendar days every six months. The Agreement will enter into force 30 days after the date of receipt through diplomatic channels of the last written notification by the parties on the completion of the internal state procedures required for entry into force.