Kazakhstan shares its position on international problems at CICA forum in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Shakhrat Nuryshev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China, has commented on Kazakhstan's position on a number of international problems in his remarks at the onset of the Second Conference of the CICA Non-Governmental Forum in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

Ambassador Nuryshev stressed that Kazakhstan stands for the speediest resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. In his words, Kazakhstan is deeply concerned about differences in the Islamic world stemming from different political and religious approaches. Kazakhstan fully supports measures assumed by the international community and actions of the Syrian government and opposition to shape the future of Syria through dialogue and reconciliation. "We are ready to provide platform for the Astana peace talks on Syria in the future," Kazakhstani diplomat said.



Mr Nuryshev also emphasized that Kazakhstan supports efforts of the international community as part of the Istanbul Process on Afghanistan, welcomes the agreements reached by P5+1 on the Iranian Nuclear Program and closely monitors the situation around the North Korea Nuclear Program.



Kazakhstani diplomat reminded participants of the conference of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative on the development and gradual introduction of the 2045 Global Strategic Initiative Plan dated to the 100th anniversary of the United Nations, the importance of the Manifesto. "The World. The 21st Century" and the relevance of President Nazarbayev's proposal to transform CICA into the Organization for Security and Development in Asia.



"Kazakhstan sees CICA as one of key mechanisms of ensuring security and cooperation in Asia, confirms its commitment to its principles and stands for gradual development of relations between all CICA members," Ambassador Nuryshev said conclusion.



In attendance at the opening ceremony of the Second Conference of the CICA Non-Governmental Forum were former Foreign Minister of China Li Zhaoxing, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov and others.



Among distinguished guests of the forum are foreign statesmen, namely former Prime Minister of Egypt Essam Sharaf, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Kamal Kharazi, former Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Hae-chan and many others.



Plenary sessions themed Build Regional Security Architecture with Asian Features/ Jointly Build the Belt and Road: promote Reaching Common Views and roundtables dedicated to the Asian Security Situation, the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: Asian in Action, Cyberspace Security: Opportunities and Challenges, the Development of Regional Integration and the Role of the CICA Non-governmental Forum, Anti-terrorism Cooperation: Seek Solutions to Both the Symptoms and Root Causes and other topics will be held at the forum.



General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the roundtable themed Spread Asian Security Concept, Build Community of Common Destiny - the Role of the Media in Asian Security.



As a reminder, it was Chinese President Xi Jinping who suggested holding the CICA Non-Governmental Forum at the 4th CICA Summit in May 2014 in Shanghai. The first Conference of the CICA Non-Governmental Forum was held on May 25-26, 2015 in Beijing.