    15:26, 18 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sharply reduces vehicle production

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan reduced the production of motor cars by 84.8 percent - 237 units in January 2016 compared to January 2015, the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry said.

    Production of trucks decreased by 25.3 percent - 59 units during the reporting period in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan has three major automobile plants - Asia Auto JSC, Saryarka Automotive Industry and Agromash Holding JSC, which produce the cars of such brands as Kia, Chevrolet, Skoda, Hyundai, SsangYong, Peugeot and others.

    Kazakhstan produced 12,450 motor cars, 1,660 trucks in 2015.

    Source: Trend.az

