Kazakhstan shipped over 5mn tons of oil through CPC Marine Terminal in Mar 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In March 2019 CPC lifted 5,671,289 tons (44,887,736 barrels) of crude oil at Marine Terminal (MT). The March lifting schedule was completely met, a press release from CPC reads.

55 tankers were safely lifted at the single point moorings - which is same number as in December 2018, when a monthly lifting record of 5,954,994 tons (47,142,565 barrels) was set shipment.



In total, 16,176,407 tons were lifted at the CPC Marine Terminal in the first quarter of 2019, which is 1,228,946 tons or 8 % more than in the same period last year.



Of the 5,671,289 tons of oil lifted in March 2019, 2,790,328 tons came from Tengiz, 940,743 tons from Karachaganak, 1,137,133 tons from Kashagan and 171,400 tons from other producers in Kazakhstan.



In March 2019, the Kazakh shippers had 5,039,604 tons lifted, and 631,685 tons came from Russia.



From 2001 to March 31, 2019, delivered to the world markets via Tengiz - Novorossiysk pipeline system were 598,793,947 tons of crude oil, including 521,298,407 tons from Kazakhstan and 77,495,540 from Russia.



For reference:



CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.



CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft - 24% and CPC Company - 7%) - 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by Kazmunaygaz - 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC - 1.75%) - 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC - 1.75%.