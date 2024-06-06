Kazakhstani shooters secure two medals in Italy

The Kazakh shooting team claimed two medals at an international tournament in Todi, Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Viktor Khasyanov won the first medal, winning the gold in the trap discipline.

Among mixed teams, Eduard Yeshchenko and Diana Sabekova earned bronze in the skeet shooting.

The tournament will last until June 9.

Eduard Yeshchenko previously qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.