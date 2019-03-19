EN
    08:24, 19 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan Short Track Speed Skating Championship kicks off in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Short Track Speed Skating Championship has started. 88 athletes are participating in the national competition, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Athletes of Almaty, Akmola, Turkestan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are competing for medals.

    The participants include Kazakhstan's top short track speed skaters such as Abzal Azhgaliyev, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev, Denis Nikisha, to name but a few.

    The event will end on March 20.

