Kazakhstan should become one of Eurasia’s leading agricultural hubs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan set a task of achieving a breakthrough in the domestic agro-industrial sector in his traditional state-of-the-nation address on Friday, Kazinform reports.

In his address President Tokayev pointed out that the potential of domestic agricultural sector is enormous, but Kazakhstan is still unable to unlock it.

The country, according to the Head of State, is surrounded by market outlets in need of quality food staples.

The strategic goal for Kazakhstan is to become one of the leading agricultural hubs in Eurasia, Tokayev noted, urging to step up the share of processed produce in the agro-industrial sector up to 70 per cent. This will require changes to the tax policy.