Kazakhstan should pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Our State should pursue a balanced, multidirectional, and constructive foreign policy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I will soon present my election platform which will include measures for all-round transformation of the country, increasing the citizens’ well-being. I firmly believe that our State should pursue a balanced, multidirectional, and constructive foreign policy aimed at ensuring regional and global security,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

He went on to note that Kazakhstan will never cease to advocate steady observance of the principles of equality and democracy in international affairs, international law and the Un Charter. Kazakhstan will take active efforts to strengthen the UN’s authority as a universal and unique organization.

«We’re to work with key organizations such as the CIS, SCO, OSCE, Organization of the Turkic-speaking countries, as well as enhance the potential of CICA,» stated the Kazakh President.