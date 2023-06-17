EN
    12:36, 17 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan should strengthen its national identity, President

    Photo: akorda.kz
    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing today’s session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) themed Adiletti Kazakhstan - Adal Azamat, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan should by all means safeguard its youth from the negative impact of globalization, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said education of the younger generation remains the important task. «It is crucial to strengthen our national identity. Each nation around the world is unique. The uniqueness of our nation should lie in its success. To achieve success we need to do concrete things and not follow big words enthralled by illusions. This should be clear and understandable to all citizens. We must have a clear answer to the question: «How will we become a successful country?», the Head of State said.

    The President said it is crucial to pay special attention to the upbringing of the younger generation, to encourage them to achieve good purposes. In the age of the Internet, this is not an easy task. Today children and teens, in fact, are brought up by social networks. If children are not guided and shown the right path, it can become an extremely dangerous trend. The President also said the youth should be safeguarded in every possible way from the negative impact of globalization.


