Kazakhstan showcases its COVID-19 vaccine for pets

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new homegrwon split vaccine against coronavirus for pets NARUVAX-C19 was presented at the International Exhibition Kazagro/Kazfarm-2021 held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev got acquainted with the homegrown developments, the Facebook account of the director of the international vaccinology centre at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University Kaisar Tabynov reads.

The scientists of the international vaccinology centre at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University and the National Scientific Centre of the Especially Dangerous Infections of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry worked to develop the vaccine. The vaccine proved to be safe for cats and protected them from SARS-COV-2.

He also expressed hope that the vaccine will help protect the animals from coronavirus.