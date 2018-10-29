Kazakhstan showcases its products at int'l fair in Xian

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -The trade mission of Kazakhstan in China participated in the annual VII International Fair in Xian, Kazinform has learnt from the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan.

Chinese companies are interested in importing agricultural products, oil and fish from Kazakhstan. That is why mainly food companies, including flour producers, went to showcase their products in China. The Chinese side was represented by over 30 companies.



The trade mission was organized by the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.







At the event, Kazakhstani and Chinese businessmen discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of investment, logistics and trade.



