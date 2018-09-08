Kazakhstan showcases its products at Yerevan int'l exhibition

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Rakhat, Kazakhstan's Confectionery, showcases its products at the Armenia Expo international trade and industrial forum started in Yerevan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkisian took part in the official opening of the 18th edition of the forum on Friday, September 7, in Yerevan. It brings together above 170 companies from CIS and non-CIS countries taking the lead in the market of services and goods. Kazakhstan is represented there by one of the largest confectioners, Rakhat JSC.



"The exhibition becomes a good tradition and it is a good platform to let find out new ways for trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia as well as mutual ties and intra-EAEU cooperation," Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev said.







The two-day exhibition will run until September 9.