Kazakhstan shows leadership in CA in promoting gender equality in aviation - ICAO

Nicolas RALLO, Regional Director for the ICAO's European and North Atlantic (EUR/NAT) Office, located in Paris, congratulated Saltanat Tompiyeva on her appointment as the Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Congratulations to Ms. Tompiyeva for her appointment to the important position of Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee and therefore Director General of Civil Aviation of Kazakhstan! Congratulations to the Government of #Kazakhstan for this historical decision, which will further promote #genderequality in aviation in the State and the whole region! My team and I, and all colleagues at the International Civil Aviation Organization will be supporting her efforts. The cause of gender equality in aviation is advancing in the world, including in Central Asia - with Kazakhstan showing leadership. All of us should use this as a source of motivation to intensify our efforts towards gender equally in our sector and beyond,” he posted in LinkedIn.

Photo credit: Press service of the Kazakh Government

On February 16, by a decree of the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Saltanat Tompiyeva has been appointed the Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Commmittee. Prior to this appointment, she was the Deputy Director General of the JSC Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.