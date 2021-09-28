Kazakhstan shuts down a number of COVID-19 facilities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi announced the number of coronavirus cases had decreased in the past month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government session on Tuesday, Minister Tsoi said the number of COVID-19 cases had decreased by 3.6fold in the past month.

«The number of COVID-19 patients has dropped by 2.4fold from over 25,000 reported on August 27 to 10,500 on September 27. The number of COVID-19 patients treated at home has respectively decreased from 89,000 to 51,000,» he noted.

In his words, since August 23 the number of COVID-19 recoveries has been exceeding the number of fresh infections. That proves the epidemiological situation in the country has begun to stabilize.

Minister Tsoi also revealed that 57 infectious facilities for COVID-19 patients had been shut down across the country since August 1.

Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 incidence rate had decreased by 36% in Kazakhstan.