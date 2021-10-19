Kazakhstan shuts down temporary COVID-19 infectious facilities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bed occupancy at infectious hospitals in Kazakhstan has dropped considerably since August 1, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Bed occupancy at infectious hospitals has dropped from 56% to 34%, while bed occupancy at intensive care units - from 45% to 29% since August 1. Some 20,000 beds stands ready to take in COVID-19 patients,» Minister Tsoi said at the regular session of the Government.

The minister noted that given the stable epidemiological situation more and more temporary infectious facilities for COVID-19 patients are to be closed in Kazakhstan.

«Since August 25 through October 18, 2021 103 infectious facilities have been shut down in all regions of the country,» he specified.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan has seen a 17% drop in COVID-19 incidence rate in the past two weeks.