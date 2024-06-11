Kazakhstan signs agrt on Kambarata-1 HPP construction

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed the agreement on cooperation in construction of the Kambarata-1 Hydro Power Plant, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The interdepartmental agreement between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the Kambarata-1 HPP construction was signed during the Kyrgyz Republic International Investment Energy Forum in Vienna.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, the event witnessed establishment of the Coordination Donor Committee for the Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP. Among its members are the World Bank, OPEC Fund, Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and others.

The first session of the Committee is slated for autumn 2024.

The capacity of the HPP is expected to make 1,860MW with the average annual output at 5.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity generated. Live storage capacity is 2,870,000 cubic meters. The project's preliminary estimate is over $4 billion.