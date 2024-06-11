EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:32, 11 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan signs agrt on Kambarata-1 HPP construction

    Kazakhstan signs agrt on Kambarata-1 HPP construction
    Photo credit: Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers

    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed the agreement on cooperation in construction of the Kambarata-1 Hydro Power Plant, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The interdepartmental agreement between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the Kambarata-1 HPP construction was signed during the Kyrgyz Republic International Investment Energy Forum in Vienna.

    According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, the event witnessed establishment of the Coordination Donor Committee for the Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP. Among its members are the World Bank, OPEC Fund, Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and others.

    The first session of the Committee is slated for autumn 2024.

    The capacity of the HPP is expected to make 1,860MW with the average annual output at 5.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity generated. Live storage capacity is 2,870,000 cubic meters. The project's preliminary estimate is over $4 billion.

     

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!