Kazakhstan signs UN document on eradication of sexual exploitation and abuse

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan joined the UN declaration on commitment to end sexual exploitation and abuse, the press service of Kazakh Foreign Office reports.

The country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, signed the declaration on September 18 at the Organization's headquarters in New York as part of the high-level meeting on combating sexual exploitation and abuse.

"The document is aimed at providing assistance to victims of abuse, ensuring high standards of selection and training of personnel sent to UN missions, taking measures against individuals who committed acts of sexual exploitation and abuse," the report reads.

Speaking at the meeting, UN leaders and heads of delegations stressed the importance of creating effective response mechanisms to address cases of abuse in peacekeeping operations.