Kazakhstan signs World EXPO 2025 Osaka participation agrt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An agreement regarding Kazakhstan’s participation in the exhibition was signed during the working meeting of the management of QazExpoCongress NC JSC with representatives of the Organizing Committee of EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kazinform reports.

On behalf of Kazakhstan, the document was signed by Daulet Yerkimbayev, General Commissioner of the National Section. On behalf of Japan, the agreement was signed by Hiroyuki Ishige, Secretary General of the Hiroyuki Ishige Association, and Koji Haneda, Commissioner General of the World Exhibition EXPO 2025 Osaka, a press release from QazExpoCongress NC JSC reads.

«We have already started preparations for EXPO 2025 in Japan. We are working out all organizational aspects in detail and our pavilion for the exhibition, which will be located in the «Saving Lives» Thematic Cluster. The exhibition is still two years ahead, but time is really running out. The exhibition will be opened on April 13 and will end on October 13, 2025. According to the organizers’ forecasts, the exhibition is expected to be visited by more than 28 million people from 150 countries. Additionally, representatives from 25 international organizations are expected to participate,» said Yerkimbayev.

As a reminder, the venue for EXPO 2025 was chosen as the Yumeshima Artificial Island in Osaka. The theme of the exhibition, «Creating a Future Society for Our Lives,» consists of three sub-themes: «Saving Lives», «Empowering Lives» and «Connecting Lives». The total area of the exhibition will be about 155 hectares. The Kazakhstan pavilion will be located in close proximity to the pavilions of Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore and Bulgaria.