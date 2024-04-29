On April 28, 2024, a meeting was held between Marat Sultanagaziyev, the governor of Almaty region and Seah Kian Peng, the Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing akimat of Almaty region.

During the meeting, Deputy Governor of the region, Rustam Issatayev, and the head of the SEZ "Alatau, " Saurbek Zhanibek, provided insights into the region and the "Alatau City" projects.

Issues of cooperation in various sectors of the economy were discussed. Development plans include tourism, agriculture, alternative energy, housing and communal services, education and investment projects.

Kazakhstan, Singapore discuss issues of further cooperation Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

Currently, work continues on the project for the construction of the integrated city "Alatau" together with the Singaporean company "Surbana Jurong". According to the concept of development of the integrated city "Alatau" in the Almaty region, the project will consist of four thematic areas.

“The Almaty region is a leading region in terms of economic, industrial, and tourist potential within the country. The strategic positioning of Alatau city between Almaty and Kunayev holds immense significance, potentially serving as a catalyst not only for regional but also national development. We anticipate active participation from Singapore and international businesses in this project,” says Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore, Askar Kuttykadam.