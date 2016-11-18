Kazakhstan, Singapore enjoy trust-based dialogue: Bilahari Kausikan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairperson of the Committee for international relations, defense and security of the Kazakh Senate Dariga Nazarbayeva has received Singapore's Ambassador-at-large Bilahari Kausikan in Astana today.

After greeting the guest, Dariga Nazarbayeva stressed that Singapore is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. "The countries enjoy trust-based dialogue and maintain parliamentary, governmental and business contacts," MP Nazarbayeva noted.







The Singaporean veteran diplomat who came to Kazakhstan to participate in the session of the Astana club praised good organization and content of the international expert platform dedicated to discussion of key issues related to the development of Eurasia. He also added that the initiative should be continued.



Bilahari Kausikan also invited Dariga Nazarbayeva to visit Singapore.



She, in turn, expressed hope that Singaporean companies will participate in the International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017".



