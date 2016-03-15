Kazakhstan, Singapore hold ministerial consultations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign affairs ministries of Kazakhstan and Singapore held ministerial consultations in Singapore on Monday.

Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by Executive Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Anarbek Karashev, the Singaporean delegation was led by Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zulkifli Baharudin, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the consultations Mr. Karashev briefed the Singaporean side on Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities, implementation of the presidential initiative on five institutional reforms, snap elections to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, promotion of Kazakhstan's bid to sit on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and preparations for the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

The Singaporean delegation noted that the two countries share common stance on topical international problems and expressed intention to cooperate in terms of modernization of day-to-day functioning of foreign ministries.