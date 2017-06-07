Kazakhstan, Singapore strengthen inter-party relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed visited Singapore, Kazinform has learned from the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Singapore.

During the visit Mr. Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed held meetings with Prime Minister of Singapore Mr. Lee Hsien Loong, Speaker of Parliament Mdm Halimah Yacob and Chairman of People's Action Party Mr. Khaw Boon Wan.



Additionally, as part of his visit, Mr. Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed conferred the Jubilee Medal to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy Prof. Kishore Mahbubani for his contributions in developing bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Singapore in education.