Kazakhstan-Singapore trade to exceed USD 2 bln soon

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam held talks, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State thanked for the warm welcome noting that it is the first visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Singapore in more than 20 years. He underlined that he knows Singapore well as he worked there as a diplomat in the 1970s and is pleased to return there as the Head of State.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The President said Singapore is a long-standing reliable partner of Astana. Over 140 Singaporean companies and joint ventures work in Kazakhstan with the total amount of Singapore’s investments into Kazakhstan surpassing 1.7 billion US dollars. The bilateral trade will soon exceed 2 billion US dollars despite pandemic-induced tremors and hardships.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is ready to open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation geared to trust-based political dialogue and dynamic trading and investment ties.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The President of Singapore highly appreciated the steady development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore.

During the meeting, the Presidents focused on the prospects for bolstering trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The Head of State confirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding its partnership with Singapore in key sectors such as energy, processing of critically-needed raw materials, infrastructure development, digital economy, agrotechnology, logistics and communication.

The parties agreed to invest joint efforts for promoting mutually beneficial investment projects.