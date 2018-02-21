EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:50, 21 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Singapore view prospects of digitalization of economy

    None
    None
    BEIJING-SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - On February 19-21, Chair of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security, Dariga Nazarbayeva, visited Singapore as the 63rd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow (LKYEF), Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

    Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits to Singapore. The Fellows are chosen on the basis of their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and to promote bilateral relations with Singapore.

    It should be noted that Dariga Nazarbayeva became the first Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from Central Asia.

    While in Singapore, Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, as well as Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Dr Koh Poh Koon and Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF) Chairman Eddie Teo.
    null 

    The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation, including in the framework of linking Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol and Chinese Belt and Road programs, bolstering cooperation between the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ) and the Central Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free-Zone (CANWFZ) member-states.

    Particular attention during the meetings was paid to digitalization of economies, ensuring cybersecurity, developing smart cities, Singaporean financial institutions' participation in the activities of the Astana International Financial Center, as well as training the young generation of leaders.

    The dynamics of the development of the inter-parliamentary dialogue, foreign political and economic contacts between the two countries, as well as the prospects for the Kazakhstan-Asia-Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Investment (KAPCCI) being transformed into the Eurasian-Pacific Trade and Investment Chamber (EURAPTIC) were also considered.
    null  

    Singapore politicians thanked the Republic of Kazakhstan for its support of the creation of a free trade zone between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union, stressing that it would positively affect trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

    null null null 

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Foreign policy Senate Foreign investments Kazakhstan and Singapore Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!