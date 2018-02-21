Kazakhstan, Singapore view prospects of digitalization of economy

BEIJING-SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - On February 19-21, Chair of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security, Dariga Nazarbayeva, visited Singapore as the 63rd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow (LKYEF), Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals for high-level visits to Singapore. The Fellows are chosen on the basis of their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and to promote bilateral relations with Singapore.

It should be noted that Dariga Nazarbayeva became the first Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from Central Asia.

While in Singapore, Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, as well as Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Dr Koh Poh Koon and Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF) Chairman Eddie Teo.



The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation, including in the framework of linking Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol and Chinese Belt and Road programs, bolstering cooperation between the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ) and the Central Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free-Zone (CANWFZ) member-states.

Particular attention during the meetings was paid to digitalization of economies, ensuring cybersecurity, developing smart cities, Singaporean financial institutions' participation in the activities of the Astana International Financial Center, as well as training the young generation of leaders.

The dynamics of the development of the inter-parliamentary dialogue, foreign political and economic contacts between the two countries, as well as the prospects for the Kazakhstan-Asia-Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Investment (KAPCCI) being transformed into the Eurasian-Pacific Trade and Investment Chamber (EURAPTIC) were also considered.



Singapore politicians thanked the Republic of Kazakhstan for its support of the creation of a free trade zone between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union, stressing that it would positively affect trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.