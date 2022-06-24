Kazakhstan skyrockets in FIFA Men’s Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan climbed 11 spots in the updated FIFA national team rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

By making the biggest leap, Kazakhstan landed the 114th line of the FIFA Men’s National Team Rankings.

Cuba rose 10 spots up to N°167, while Greece and Malaysia moved 7 spots up to N°48 and N°147, respectively.

Brazil tops the rankings with 1837,56 points. Ranked second is Belgium with 1821,92 points. Argentina rounds out the top 3 with 1770,65 points.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan defeated Slovakia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League on June 13.