Kazakhstan, Slovakia expanding trade and economic cooperation

In preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Slovak intergovernmental Commission, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia Tolezhan Barlybayev held a meeting with the Chairman of the Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peter Mihok. The 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation is scheduled for October this year in Astana, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the conversation, the Kazakh Ambassador pointed out positive dynamics in the development of foreign trade cooperation between the two countries and spoke on the importance of broadening the foreign trade structure.

In this regard, it was proposed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Chamber of Trade of Kazakhstan and the Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the draft of which was submitted to the Slovak side for consideration.

In turn, Peter Mihok positively assessed the Kazakh side's initiative, and expressed his readiness to promote the development of trade and economic cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to jointly work out the participation of a Slovak delegation in the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, organize a business forum, as well as regularly exchange information on the opportunities of implementation of business projects.