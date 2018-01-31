Kazakhstan, Slovakia made great strides in bilateral cooperation: Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova received today outgoing Slovak Ambassador in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform reports.

H.E. Peter Juza, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic, who completes his diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan, came to the meeting to discuss current state of Kazakh-Slovak relations and prospects for further political, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.



At the onset of the meeting, Secretary Abdykalikova extended her gratitude to the Slovak diplomat for the work he had done during his tenure in Kazakhstan and wished him further success.



"Over these years, Kazakhstan and Slovakia have made great strides in terms of bilateral cooperation," she said.







Ms Abdykalikova reminded that the Kazakh Diplomatic Mission in Bratislava opened its doors in 2006 and has been actively engaged in the development of bilateral ties ever since.



She went on by praising the Slovak Republic for its participation in the EXPO-2017 event and high level of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.



Ambassador Juza, in turn, thanked the Secretary of State for her kind words and expressed confidence that Astana-Bratislava contacts will deepen further.



"From the perspective of politics, we cooperate on a high level. Last time the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic [Miroslav Lajčák] visited, Kazakhstan and the EU signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement," said Slovak diplomat, reminding that over 316,000 people visited the Slovak pavilion at the EXPO in Astana.



It is to be recalled that Peter Juza has been serving as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic in Kazakhstan since 2013.