Kazakhstan, Slovakia sign agreement on mutual protection of secret information

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A ceremony of signing of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on mutual protection of secret information took place on January 21, 2016 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The signing of the document will allow intensifying the exchange of information between the two countries in the interests of national security and expanding the international treaty framework.

During the meeting after the ceremony Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to Kazakhstan Peter Juza discussed the current state and issues concerning the development of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation.

The parties confirmed mutual interest in strengthening the existing friendly ties.

Kazakhstan traditionally considers Slovakia a reliable political and economic partner as well as a friendly country in Central and Eastern Europe region and in the European Union in general.

