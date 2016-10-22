Kazakhstan, Slovenia discuss partnership in healthcare

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 3rd session of Kazakhstan-Slovenian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in Ljubljana, Slovenia, under the chairmanship of Vice-Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov and State Secretary of Slovenian Foreign Ministry Sanja Stigli.

In the meeting the two parties delivered reports on the perspectives of further interaction in energy, transport, agriculture, public health, sport, information and communication technologies and tourism.

The parties confirmed interest in attracting mutual investments into medicine, construction, food and heavy industry.

As informed by RoK MFA press service, the meeting resulted in signing the Minutes of the 3rd Session and agreed to hold the 4th Session of the Commission in 2018 in Astana.

As part of the visit Yelzhan Birtanov also met with State Secretary of the Health Ministry of Slovenia Sandra Tusar to discuss the outlooks for cooperation in the sphere of health and medicine.

Yelzhan Birtanov also visited pharmaceutical factories "KRKA" and "Lek", the pharmaceutics leaders in Europe, and met with the management of the enterprises.