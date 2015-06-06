Kazakhstan, Slovenia intend to expand interparliamentary and business cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 1-2 June 2015 Kairat Sarybay, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, visited Ljubljana to hold bilateral meetings with the leadership of the National Assembly of Slovenia (Parliament), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the representatives of the Slovenian business community.

During the meeting with Mr. Primož Hainz, Vice President of the National Assembly of Slovenia, current issues of bilateral relations and prospects of the Kazakh-Slovenian interparliamentary cooperation were discussed, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service. Kairat Sarybay noted Kazakhstan's interest in expanding mutual investment and facilitating bilateral relations in the sphere of culture and education. Ambassador also stressed the importance of political support for the initiatives of business circles of the two countries to develop economic relations. In this context the work of the Kazakh-Slovenian Business Club (KSBC), established in late 2014 in Ljubljana and Almaty by entrepreneurs of the two countries, was emphasized. In his turn, Peter Hainz, Vice-President of the National Assembly confirmed the interest of the Parliament of Slovenia in further strengthening and expansion of bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to provide assistance and support for all the activities in this direction. During the meeting with Ms. Dragoljuba Benčina, State Secretary of the Slovenian, Ambassador Sarybay discussed the issues of bilateral relations, including forthcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Slovenian Intergovernmental Commission this September, in the course of which important economic agreements are planned to be signed. In addition, Kazakh Ambassador met with the representatives of the business community of Slovenia, in particular with the members of the Ljubljana branch of KSBC and potential candidates for Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the major Slovenian cities of Novo Gorica and Maribor, with whom concrete plans for expansion of bilateral cooperation and promotion awareness about Kazakhstan in Slovenia were discussed.