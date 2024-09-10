EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:35, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan snatches 2 more gold medals in audaryspak competitions at Nomad Games in Astana

    World Nomad Games
    Photo: WNG Directorate

    Syrym Izbassarov and Birzhan Kossaliyev brought Kazakhstan two more gold medals in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competitions at the 5th World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Syrym Izbassarov claimed the -100kg audaryspak gold, after beating Mongolian athlete Yerbolat Zhenissbek.

    Birzhan Kossaliyev of Kazakhstan defeated Kumushbek Kydraliyev of Kyrgyzstan in the +100kg audaryspak (horseback wrestling) final bout.

    World Nomad Games
    Photo: WNG Directorate

    It's worth noting that the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competitions brought together 64 sportsmen from nine countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Russia, China, the U.S., Türkiye and Hungary.

    Earlier it was reported that Daryn Otkelbay, Yermek Kuralbay and Almat Latipbek won gold in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competitions at the Games.

    To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    Tags:
    Wrestling Sport World Nomad Games
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x