Kazakhstan snatches 2 more gold medals in audaryspak competitions at Nomad Games in Astana

Syrym Izbassarov and Birzhan Kossaliyev brought Kazakhstan two more gold medals in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competitions at the 5th World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Syrym Izbassarov claimed the -100kg audaryspak gold, after beating Mongolian athlete Yerbolat Zhenissbek.

Birzhan Kossaliyev of Kazakhstan defeated Kumushbek Kydraliyev of Kyrgyzstan in the +100kg audaryspak (horseback wrestling) final bout.

Photo: WNG Directorate

It's worth noting that the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competitions brought together 64 sportsmen from nine countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Russia, China, the U.S., Türkiye and Hungary.

Earlier it was reported that Daryn Otkelbay, Yermek Kuralbay and Almat Latipbek won gold in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) competitions at the Games.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.