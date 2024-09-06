EN
    07:45, 06 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan soars in official medal standings at Paralympic Games after 2nd gold

    Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

    On September 5 two Kazakh para-athletes won medals at the Summer Paralympic Games 20204 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

    Akmaral Nauatbek grabbed gold in the women’s – 48kg J2 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games blowing French judoka Sandrine Martinet away 10:0.

    Nurdaulet Zhumagali clinched silver in the men’s 100 m breaststroke.

    After taking the second gold Kazakhstan soared in the official medal standings from the 49th to the 34th spot. Kazakhstan took two gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the ongoing Paralympics.

    x