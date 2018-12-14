Kazakhstan, South Korea bolster green technology cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of information technology and communications, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan is creating a unified energy efficiency map of the country. Within it, there will be 6 maps.

"The maps will function online. This will enable us to receive information on the work done, in particular, on the amount of waste recovered, energy generated, etc. To this end, we cooperate with Korea's top IT companies capable of that," Rapil Zhoshybayev, Chairman of the International Center for Green Technology and Investment Projects, told the international conference ‘Korea and Kazakhstan: Green Information and Communication Technology Development'.

For the time being, there is a solar energy map and a wind load map.

"We are now developing hydro maps since many enterprises operate on small rivers. We will develop a new field - it is a map of geothermal waters. It is very popular among foreign investors.

Geothermal energy, taking into account new technologies, is getting cheaper than gas or coal," he said.



The respective agreement on geothermal projects was signed with a leading Islamic company a few days ago.

"There will also be a solid waste map. We want to know where and what landfills we have. Investors are also interested in recycling and providing technologies in this regard," Mr. Zhoshybayev added.

In turn, President of Green Technology Center Oh In-Hwan said that developments in the field of green technology require large investments and the appropriate infrastructure. He highlighted Kazakhstan's crucial role and mission in tackling the common challenges related to climate change.