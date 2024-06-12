Kazakhstan, South Korea sign package of bilateral documents

Following the summit in Akorda, the presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea adopted a joint statement. Members of the official delegations signed nine memorandums and two agreements following the top-level talks in Astana, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.

Following bilateral documents were signed by the members of delegations:

1. The agreement on cooperation in energy sector development;

2. The agreement on cooperation in oil and gas and petrochemical sectors;

3. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea on comprehensive cooperation in electric energy;

4. The memorandum between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea on comprehensive cooperation in the field of critical minerals and metals;

5. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of exchange of knowledge and development;

6. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in science and technologies;

7. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Forest Service of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in forestry.

8. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Civil Affairs Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Personnel Management of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in personnel management in civil service sector.

9. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Labor and Employment of the Republic of Korea in the field of employment and labor;

10. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Regulation and Supervision of Financial Market and Financial Organizations and South Korean Financial Supervisory Service in the field of banking supervision;

11. The memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Korea on cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Photo credit: Akorda