    21:10, 20 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, South Korea to intensify cooperation in car manufacturing

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev held a meeting with Vice President of KIA Corporation Kang Hoon Taeg, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev expressed interest in further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and establishing a business for the serial production of new models of South Korean cars.

    In turn, Kang Hoon Taeg expressed gratitude to the Government of Kazakhstan for providing comprehensive assistance and promised to make efforts to intensify cooperation.

    It should be noted that «KIA Corporation» together with «SaryarkaAvtoProm» LLP plan to organize the production of the Kia Sportage NQ5 car.


    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and South Korea
