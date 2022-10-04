Kazakhstan-Spain cooperation debated in Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Kazakh Senate’s International Relations, Defense, and Security Committee Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Spain to Kazakhstan Jorge Urbiola Lopez de Montenegro, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

In his welcoming speech, the Senator noted the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain, highlighting that Astana and Madrid have full mutual understanding in the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and international policy.

He also informed the guest about the reforms carried out in the country at the initiative of the Kazakh Head of State, upcoming early presidential election. The Senator pointed out that the ongoing work will enable to unite all citizens around the idea of democratic transformation.

For his part, Jorge Urbiola noted the importance of further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries and stressed that over 30 years of diplomatic relations Kazakhstan has demonstrated itself as a reliable political and economic partner.

The meeting also focused on the joint work on the realization of the Kazakhstan-EU Expanded Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. In particular, the areas such as transition to a green economy, trade and investment, energy, agriculture transport and logistics, as well as climate change.



