Kazakhstan, Spain hold political consultations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana has hosted another round of political consultations attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain Ildefonso Castro, Kazakh MFA Press-service reports.

The political consultations were marked by the 25th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries and the upcoming events important for the bilateral cooperation - visits of Spanish highest-level leaders for Expo 2017.

Considering the subject of the exhibition to be held in Astana, Vasilenko highlighted the value of Spain's achievements in alternative energy.



Spain is one of the key political partners of Kazakhstan in Europe and the second largest country of the region. Kazakhstan signed a strategic partnership agreement with the country (2009). In 2016, the sales volume between the countries equaled $1.35bn.

The Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation in Economy and Industry and the Kazakh-Spanish Business Council contribute to significant expansion of the economic and investment collaboration.

The sides discussed the prospects for political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, noting the necessity of expanding the legal-contractual framework in various areas. In addition, they exchanged their opinions on the current international issues.

The Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs welcomed the foreign-policy initiatives of Kazakhstan, primarily within the UN Security Council, and expressed the readiness of Spain to continue supporting our country in the global stage.