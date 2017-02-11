Kazakhstan, Spain mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 11, 2017 the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Spain mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

"Over the past years our two countries have established fruitful political dialogue, created a solid contractual legal framework, developed cooperation in trade and economic, scientific and technical, as well as cultural and humanitarian fields.



Spain is one of the key political and economic partners for Kazakhstan in Europe. The numerous visits of King Juan Carlos I of Spain to Kazakhstan and the reciprocal visits of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Spain are a bright testament to the mutual trust and close cooperation between the two countries.



The Strategic Partnership Agreement signed on July 2, 2009 serves as confirmation of the special status of Kazakh-Spanish relations.

The official visit of Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Mariano Rajoy to Kazakhstan in September 2013 has given additional impetus to the development of our cooperation.



The expansion in economic and investment cooperation is supported significantly by the vigorous activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Industrial Cooperation and the Kazakh-Spanish Business Council whose most recent meetings were held on November 28, 2016 in Madrid.



Spanish companies are well represented in our country, especially in the transport, infrastructure, energy, telecommunications and agriculture sectors. They include Talgo, Indra, Repsol, MAXAM, Airbus Military, Teltronic, Globaltec, MOLECOR and others.



Bilateral cooperation in the use of alternative energy sources is a promising component of innovation partnership. The platform of the international exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana will provide a unique opportunity to showcase Spain's wealth of experience in this area.



Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Spain which is enriched annually by a variety of projects, exhibitions, conferences and new books.



Kazakhstan intends to strengthen further all areas of bilateral cooperation with Spain in the spirit of strategic partnership," the communique issued by the two countries reads.