Kazakhstan, Spain to launch direct flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Spain held negotiations in Madrid regarding the launch of direct flights between the two countries, Kazinform learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Following the talks, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev signed an appropriate intergovernmental document stipulating a legal framework for the operation of regular flights between Kazakhstan and Spain. Thus, the two countries' designated airline companies were entitled to perform 7 regular passenger and combined flights and 7 all-freight flights per week.



Meanwhile, these companies are entitled to enter into codesharing agreements with other countries' air carriers.