Kazakhstan-Spain trade turnover surpasses $2B

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Spain exceeded $2 billion, announced Kazakh Ambassador to Spain, with concurrent accreditation to Andorra, Konstantin Zhigalov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We do our best to use a variety of means for the intensification of our bilateral cooperation with Spain and invite the Spanish companies, which are key ones in their country. When investment and export matters were transferred to our foreign-policy establishment, we have conducted a complete inventory of trade and economic cooperation," the ambassador told a briefing at the Kazakh MFA.



Konstantin Zhigalov also named a number of Spanish companies operating in Kazakhstan.

"We found out that 42 Spanish companies, including quite large companies, are actually operating here. For instance, there is Talgo, a company of world renown. You have, probably, traveled by such a train at least once. MAXAM is also a serious and big company producing explosives and has 4 enterprises in Kazakhstan. Airbus is the biggest aircraft manufacturer - it produces passenger and military transport ones. Kazakhstan is among the top three partners of Airbus in terms of C295 aircraft. We have already purchased 8 aircraft, and 3 more are to be bought," the diplomat informed.



It should be mentioned that many Spanish fashion brands are actively winning Kazakhstan.



The ambassador also said that there is the Business Council and the Kazakh-Spanish Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation.



The Kazakhstani diplomat also noted that in July 2019 it will be ten years since the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Kazakhstan and Spain.