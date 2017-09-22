Kazakhstan spends $300,000 to pursue UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, has told about Kazakhstan's preparations for the UN Security Council presidency in January 2018, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

"The Minister informed the General Assembly of the preparations for the presidency of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council in January 2018. For instance, it is planned to hold High-Level Open Debate On Peace and Security with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Particular attention will also be paid to the security and stability in Afghanistan and Central Asia," the Foreign Ministry's press service said about the results of Kairat Abdrakhmanov's speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Kazakhstan had supported the establishment of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and also started developing the Code of Conduct to achieve a world free of terrorism. Kazakhstan has recently allocated $300,000 to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia, the minister said.

Kazakhstan is fully committed to strengthening and improving the UN peacekeeping actions and believes that the new approach of the Secretary-General to peacekeeping reform based on prevention and peace maintenance will result in a greater efficiency and accountability of peacekeeping operations.

Within the UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan took part in a series of the Security Council events, such as a High-Level Open Debate on Peacekeeping, a Meeting on Terrorism in the Middle East, and a Ministerial Meeting on Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction. Kazakhstan presented its own vision of resolving the problems on the Agenda.