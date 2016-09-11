Kazakhstan spent over 3bln tenge on participation in Rio 2016 Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan spent 3.4bln tenge on training and participation of its sportsmen in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the press service of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry told Kazinform.

In 2016, the Government envisaged 3.4bln tenge on training and participation of the national teams in official multi-stage world cup competitions.

According to the Ministry, in 2016, Kazakh sportsmen – the members of the national teams – participated in more than 70 continental, world competitions and in 52 stages of the World Cup tournaments for winning the remaining amount of the Rio Olympics quotas.

Kazakhstan’s Olympic team consisted of 105 athletes competing in 25 kinds of sports. In general, the delegation included 187 people.

The Kazakh team ranked the 22nd at the Rio Olympic Games with 17 medals – the best ever result of Kazakhstani athletes at the summer and winter Games in 25 years of the country’s independence.