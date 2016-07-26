EN
    14:51, 26 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sport family welcomes New Competition System with enthusiasm and excitement

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan became the latest National Federation in Asia to be familiarized with the New Competition System with the Workshop conducted by FIBA's Regional Office in Asia.

     The two-day workshop, which concluded on Saturday had representatives of Kazakhstan NOC, city government of Astana and regional associations of the Kazakhstan NF participating.

    The participants were taken through the complete gamut of the New Competition System, preparing them for FIBA's flagship program that is set to tip off in November 2017.

    "Hats off to FIBA for bringing a change in the way basketball will be played and perceived," said Mr. Serik Kaskabassov, Executive Director of Kazakhstan NOC.

    "We have always wondered what it will take for us to host the National Team in an important basketball event in Kazakhstan. I think this new system is just about the perfect recipe to meet our aspirations," he added.

    "The New Competition System will certainly change the way basketball is seen in Kazakhstan," said Mr. Arman Tashmetov, Director of International Relations of Kazakhstan NOC.

    The National Federation itself welcomed the New Competition System with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.

     Read more at FIBA website

     

