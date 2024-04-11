Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka seeks to boost bilateral cooperation

The second round of Kazakh-Sri Lankan political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

The diplomats confirmed their joint commitment to further strengthen relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Noting the need to intensify political contacts, the sides exchanged views on the arrangement in 2024 of bilateral visits of high and highest levels. The Sri Lankan side confirmed its intention to open its diplomatic mission in Astana.

Stressing the need for regular bilateral consultations, the parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries.