Kazakhstan stable in UEFA country coefficients rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana lost to Dynamo Kyiv 0:1 in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage match on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Slovenian striker Benjamin Verbic scored for Dynamo in the 29th minute of the match.



Despite the loss, Kazakhstan has retained its 24th spot in the UEFA country coefficients rankings. Kazakhstan sits between Norway and Poland ranked 23rd and 25th, respectively. Ukraine preserved 9th spot.



Spain tops the rankings and is followed by England and Italy.