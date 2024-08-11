What place Kazakhstan holds in Paris 2024 Olympic Medal Table

Kazakhstan dropped in the medal table as the 2024 Olympic Games are winding down in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The country dropped from the 36th spot to hold 41st in the overall medal standings.

Kazakh athletes grabbed 7 medals: 1 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze. China holds supremacy in the count of gold, followed by the U.S. Australia, Japan and France also rank among the Top 5 in the official medal standings for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Team Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. China 39 27 24 90

2. United States 38 42 42 122

3. Australia 18 18 14 50

4. Japan 18 12 13 43

41. Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7