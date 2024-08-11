EN
    10:10, 11 August 2024 | GMT +6

    What place Kazakhstan holds in Paris 2024 Olympic Medal Table

    Paris 2024 Olympics
    Photo credit: Paris 2024 Olympics

    Kazakhstan dropped in the medal table as the 2024 Olympic Games are winding down in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    The country dropped from the 36th spot to hold 41st in the overall medal standings.

    Kazakh athletes grabbed 7 medals: 1 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze. China holds supremacy in the count of gold, followed by the U.S. Australia, Japan and France also rank among the Top 5 in the official medal standings for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

     

    Team                             Gold   Silver   Bronze   Total

    1. China                            39     27         24         90

    2. United States                38    42         42         122

    3. Australia                       18    18         14          50

    4. Japan                           18    12        13          43

    41. Kazakhstan                1       3         3             7

