Kazakhstan stands for establishment of OSDA - Idrissov

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov participated in the 5th session of the Foreign Ministerial Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Taking the floor, E.Idrissov said that Kazakhstan stood for establishment of a full-fledged Organization for Security and Development in Asia (OSDA).

"We must admit that despite the measures launched by the international community for ensuring security, the number of challenges and threats does not decreases, but on the contrary, it rises. The existing security systems do not meet the goals of protection of the entire Asia. It is evident that we need to take joint comprehensive and preventive measures which will be able to reverse the current negative trend. We believe that we will achieve it with the establishment of the mechanism (...) CICA-based Organization for Security and Development in Asia," said the Minister.

Idrissov reminded of the Kazakh President's peaceful initiatives, including the 2045 Global Strategic Initiative Plan and Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century". The Minister expressed Kazakhstan's position on a number of regional problems - race of arms in Asia, unstable situation in Syria, Afghanistan, escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Arab-Israeli peaceful regulation process, Nagorno-Karabakh problem etc.

"We condemn terrorism in any of its forms (...). International terrorism must not be associated with any religion, in particular, with Islam," he emphasized.

The Kazakh Diplomat thanked the Secretariat of the CICA for the work conducted and expressed satisfaction with China's presidency in the CICA and further increase of the Organization's role in regional security ensuring.