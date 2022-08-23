Kazakhstan stands for further development of open dialogue with key EU institutions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received a delegation of the European Parliament led by the Vice-Chair of the European Parliament’s Sub-Committee on Human Rights Christian Sagartz (Austria).

The group of MEPs also included Chair of the Kazakhstan-EU Friendship Group in the European Parliament – Vice-Chair of the Committee on Petitions Ryszard Czarnecki (Poland), member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Nacho Sánchez Amor (Spain) and member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Silvia Sardone (Italy), the kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the current level and prospects for the development of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and key institutions of the EU.

Tileuberdi informed the delegation of the European Parliament in detail about the state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU, especially in the field of security, trade, transport, energy, culture and the rule of law. «The very timely visit of the EP delegation to Kazakhstan should give additional impetus to strengthening the political and inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well to the search of new promising niches of cooperation under the Kazakhstan – EU Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement,» stated the Kazakh Foreign Minister during the meeting.

Special attention was focused on the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to modernize the country’s political system and reform the economy, including introducing amendments to the Constitution and building a «New Kazakhstan».

In turn, Sagartz commended the intensification of the political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU, particularly, between deputies of the European Parliament and the Parliament of Kazakhstan. «The European Parliament is closely following the recent development in Central Asia, where Kazakhstan is a key partner of the European Union,» he noted.

As part of the visit, the EP delegation is also meeting with representatives of the Mazhilis, Office of the Prosecutor General, Ministry of Information and Social Development, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Energy, Anticorruption Service, as well as with the Commissioner for Human Rights in Kazakhstan.

The EU delegation also includes political advisers from four political groups of the European Parliament, including European People’s Party (EPP), Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), as well as the Identity and Democracy (ID).

In April 2022, group of MEPs headed by the Vice-Chair of the Delegation for Cooperation with Central Asia and Mongolia Andris Ameriks (Latvia) and a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Francisco José Millán Mon (Spain) visited Kazakhstan.

















Photo: gov.kz