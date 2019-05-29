EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:41, 29 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan stands for further Eurasian economic integration, Kazakh President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed on the prospects of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform reports.

    "The Eurasian Economic Union treaty was signed five years ago, on May 5, 2014, in the capital of Kazakhstan. The idea of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan-the Leader of the Nation, of the development of the regional integration union proved that way its value, relevance and consistency and became the part of reality,"Tokayev said at today's siting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    According to him, the EAEU member states achieved impressive results in all avenues of cooperation over a short period of time.

    He also stressed that Kazakhstan stands for further Eurasian economic integration based on principles of equity, partnership and mutual benefit.

    "I am confident that today's meeting will give a new impetus to the EAEU further development," the Head of State said.null

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!