Kazakhstan stands for further Eurasian economic integration, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed on the prospects of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform reports.

"The Eurasian Economic Union treaty was signed five years ago, on May 5, 2014, in the capital of Kazakhstan. The idea of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan-the Leader of the Nation, of the development of the regional integration union proved that way its value, relevance and consistency and became the part of reality,"Tokayev said at today's siting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.



According to him, the EAEU member states achieved impressive results in all avenues of cooperation over a short period of time.



He also stressed that Kazakhstan stands for further Eurasian economic integration based on principles of equity, partnership and mutual benefit.



"I am confident that today's meeting will give a new impetus to the EAEU further development," the Head of State said.