Kazakhstan stands ready to step up cooperation with Finland across all areas - ambassador

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Azamat Abdraimov presented his credentials to President of Finland Alexander Stubb. The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the discussion that followed the ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat addressed current issues in domestic and foreign policies of Kazakhstan, highlighted the development of cooperation among Central Asian countries, and informed the President of Finland about the large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Both sides highly appreciated the current state of political dialogue, the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation, and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries. The meeting also explored prospects for further deepening and expanding bilateral relations, including in the fields of transportation and logistics, water resource management, forestry, and technology transfer.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

The Kazakh diplomat noted that Suomi is a key partner in the Northern Europe region and confirmed readiness of Kazakhstan for active cooperation across all areas. He expressed a commitment to further strengthening and developing bilateral relations.

The President of Finland congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the beginning of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in working to further strengthen Kazakh-Finnish relations.